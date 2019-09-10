Crews respond to fatal collision in Colleton Co. over the weekend

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend, a Walterboro woman died from multiple traumatic injuries after she was ejected from a car in the 10700 block of Round O Road, south of Cottageville Highway.

According to the news release, the accident involving the 24-year-old woman occurred on Sunday morning and was reported at 1:23 a.m. The small Honda sedan was traveling south on Round O Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck several trees.

The engine was thrown from the vehicle as the car began to flip over several times before coming to rest on its roof in the southbound ditch.

Officials stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected and ejected approximately 50 feet to a wooded area on the northbound side of the road.

Courtesy of the Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Fire-Rescue units arrived several minutes later to find the overturned Honda partially in the roadway. Firefighter-Paramedics and Law Enforcement Officers use flashlights and a thermal imaging camera to search the woods on both sides of the roadway.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.