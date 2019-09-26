Crews respond to fire at pallet plant in Colleton County; several hundred pallets destroyed

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Colleton County were dispatched to a reported fire at a pallet plant on Upchurch Lane.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a fire in the pallet kiln at the 48/40 Solutions Pallet Plant heavily damaged the building on Tuesday, as well as destroyed several hundred wooden pallets.

Crews arrived just before 2:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the building.

A portion of the roof collapsed shortly after and a structural response was requested for additional personnel and equipment. Firefighter-Paramedics used a K-12 saw to cut several holes in the sides of the steel structure to access the fire.

The flames caused a second section of the roof to fail about 20 minutes later.

Photos courtesy: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Crews had the fire under control in about 35 minutes, containing the fire to the kiln.

A forklift was used to remove hundreds of pallets as fire crews worked to keep the fire from extending approximately 30-feet into the storage yard where several thousand wooden pallets are stored.

The main production facility and offices were not damaged.

Fire crews were on the scene for three hours.