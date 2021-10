COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County are responding to a Friday afternoon plane crash in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, a small plane crashed around 4:00 p.m. near Round O Road in Walterboro.

There were two people onboard.

One person was airlifted to MUSC with multiple injuries and burns. The other person is still on scene, according to first responders.

