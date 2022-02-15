Crews save Colleton County home from Valentine’s Day fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) on Monday saved a home from a structure fire.

According to CCFR, crews arrived to the double-wide trailer on Moss Creek Lane shortly after 2:15 p.m.







Via CCFR

Upon arrival, they found flames venting up the side of the home and a fire behind the home as well.

CCFR believes that the fire started in a flower pot on the back porch. It burned through the porch, then ignited the surrounding grass and moved under the home.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and damage was minor. No injuries were reported.