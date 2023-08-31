EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are urging the public to avoid Palmetto Boulevard on Edisto Beach as crews work to clean up in the wake of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are deploying to the beach to clear sand and debris on the roadway between the 100 block and 500 block of Palmetto Blvd, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The agency said Edisto Beach Police Department, Public Works, and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel will be on scene to divert traffic away from Palmetto Boulevard to ensure access for SCDOT vehicles.

The National Weather Service said that dunes at Edisto Beach were breached on Wednesday night, causing water to flow under homes and onto the roadways.

CCFR said the agency has received 150 reports of damage, as well as downed trees and flooding in the aftermath of the storm.

“We want to stress that numerous emergency personnel are still working in the county, so please exercise extreme caution if you approach these hard working folks,” CCFR wrote on social media.