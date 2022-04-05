BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect connected to a March 19 armed robbery incident.

According to BCSO, the armed robbery happened outside of a Seabrook community center when the suspect, Jonathan Robinson III (28), pointed a gun at a man, demanding his wallet, cell phone, watch, and video game system.

A previous report indicated that the man advertised his video game console on Facebook with an unknown male contacting him to purchase it.

Deputies responded to Boundary Street after being notified of Robinson III’s location and took him into custody.

He was served with warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.