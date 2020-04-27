Deputies break up illegal street racing in Colleton County; 67 citations issued, recover 3 stolen vehicles

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 60 citations were handed out and three stolen vehicles recovered during an illegal street racing bust in Colleton County.

Deputies responded to Ritter Road and Bowman Road where they interrupted a large crowd participating in illegal street racing Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued 67 citations, recovered three stolen vehicles and made one arrest.

Deputies say individuals who received citations for illegal street racing were from 21 counties across South Carolina and in Georgia

“Not only is street racing prohibited, but it’s also a direct disregard for the Governor’s executive order during the COVID-19 State of Emergency,” the department said.

Deputies made a similar bust in Smoaks earlier this month where deputies twice broke up street racing gatherings.