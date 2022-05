COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Colleton County Middle School on Tuesday after for multiple fights involving students.

According to CCSO, all fights were resolved and no weapons were used.

Deputies also assisted school resource officers during dismissal to ensure no additional fights broke out.

CCSO is working to determine those responsible for the fights.

Anyone with information is aske to call CCSO at (843) 549-6926.