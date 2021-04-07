Deputies find guns, methamphetamine after executing search warrant at Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested three people on gun and drug charges after executing a search warrant this week.

Deputies say they seized 71 grams of methamphetamine, three guns and nearly a thousand dollars after searching a home on Kronman Court Tuesday morning.

Clinton Braxton, 42, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Leah Creel, 37, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine; and Robert Griffin, 33, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies say the search was part of a follow-up investigation.