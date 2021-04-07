Deputies find guns, methamphetamine after executing search warrant at Walterboro home

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested three people on gun and drug charges after executing a search warrant this week.

Deputies say they seized 71 grams of methamphetamine, three guns and nearly a thousand dollars after searching a home on Kronman Court Tuesday morning.

Clinton Braxton, 42, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Leah Creel, 37, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine; and Robert Griffin, 33, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies say the search was part of a follow-up investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES