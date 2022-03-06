BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several residences and vehicles were hit by gunfire during a shooting that happened in Beaufort County Sunday.

Beaufort County deputies said a shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Stuart Point Road in the Seabrook area.

Deputies said that no injuries were reported after several bullets struck homes and cars in the area.

The suspects were traveling in two vehicles: a black Dodge Durango and a black Honda Civic, deputies said.

There were at least three subjects in each vehicle.

The shooting prompted a road closure near Gillison Loop.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspects as males wearing face coverings.

Those with information on the identities of the subjects are asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.