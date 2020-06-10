Deputies investigating numerous catalytic converter thefts in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating numerous catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies are warning scrapyards to be on the lookout for individuals attempting to sell large amounts of catalytic converters and say residents should take proper steps to ensure their vehicles are safe and secure.

You should park in well-lit areas and inside a garage when possible, rather than on the street. Always lock your car.

Law enforcement officials say residents can also engrave their VIN number into their catalytic converters; if they are stolen, it could alert scrap dealers.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.