COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Monday afternoon in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue say it happened at a home in the 4500 block of Can City Road just before 3:00 p.m.

Firefighter-paramedics found the woman unconscious after Colleton County deputies cleared the home. They say she received what appeared to be a gunshot wound and “had no signs of life.”

The incident is under investigation.