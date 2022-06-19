COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub that left two dead.

Deputies responded to Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire.

At the scene, deputies assisted two male victims who were suffering from “critical gunshot wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The two victims were taken to Colleton Medical Center where they later died from injuries they received during the shooting.

Deputies said two additional gunshot victims arrived at the hospital to be treated shortly after. Their injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information to call 843-549-2211 or CRIME STOPPERS.