COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities need your help identifying a man who they say cut catalytic converters off several Colleton County School District vehicles.

Deputies shared images of a man who they say is responsible. He was seen wearing a bandana on his face in the video, along with a dark-in-color shirt and pants.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone who may know the individual to call 843-549-2211.