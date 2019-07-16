Deputies: Man arrested after holding girlfriend hostage for three days

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after police say he held his live-in girlfriend hostage for three days.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Colleton County Medical Center after receiving reports of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a female victim who stated her boyfriend, 44-year-old Roger Lee Peagler, held her hostage for the past three days while physically assaulting her repeatedly with a firearm and his personal weapons.

Peagler was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated. Deputies say additional charges could be filed.

A bond hearing is set for Tuesday evening at the Colleton County Magistrates Office.