Deputies: Man pointed possible assault rifle at woman as she attempted to pass his vehicle

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating after they say a firearm was pointed at a woman as she attempted to pass another vehicle.

The incident happened this week in the area of Cane Branch Road and Magellan Road.

According to deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman told them a male driving a white sedan, wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and a red had, went inside the driver’s side door and pulled out what appeared to be an assault rifle and pointed it at her.

She told deputies is happened after she rolled down her window to ask if she could pass him due to him being stopped in the road.

The woman told deputies that she immediately put her car in reverse to leave, and the male fled the scene.