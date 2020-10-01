Deputies: Man swindled during a card game in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after they say a victim was swindled during a card game in Colleton County.

Authorities responded to reports of four males knocking on people’s vehicles and informing them that they just “won the lottery” and were giving away $100 to $200.

One victim participated in a game of three-card monte with the four men, who allowed the individual to win one card game. They then told the victim that they would match the money in another round.

Deputies say one of the men then announced that he needed to count the money to ensure it was correct to match the amount – and when the victim handed the money over, all four ran on foot.

They say the men entered a van with Ohio tags.

An investigation is on-going. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.