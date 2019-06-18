Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say the quick reaction from the community lead to the identification of two men accused of dumping tires on a resident’s property.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking for help identifying two individuals that they say were “caught red handed” on camera maliciously dumping around 30 tires onto the property.

They said it has been an on-going issue in the community and wanted help bringing the individuals to justice.

Thanks to feedback, the department said they were able to identify the suspects in a matter of minutes.

“Thank you to our community and surrounding communities for sharing the information that will lead us to solve this case,” said the department’s public information officer. “We greatly appreciate all of our citizens and the continuous support.”