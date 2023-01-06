COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the chase, deputies reportedly seized 33 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine, 82 MDMA pills, 32 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of heroin, and a 9mm handgun from Magwood’s bag.

Magwood was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a handgun, in addition to drug trafficking and possession charges.

He is currently being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.