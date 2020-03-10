Deputies: Scammers sending out fraudulent checks to citizens in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say scammers are using tricky tactics to take your hard-earned money.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are sending out fraudulent cashier’s checks, made out to you, inside UPS Express envelopes.

Deputies say the checks come with a slip of paper that stated you must text a specific number requesting to speak the specific person mentioned on the slip.

They say the scammers claim it’s for security purposes in order to cash the check.

Deputies say one potential victim was advised by their bank that these checks were fraudulent before moving forward. They will look like the checks shown below.