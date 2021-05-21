Deputies searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect in deadly Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man who they say fatally shot a woman Monday afternoon in Colleton County.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found the victim inside her home on Can City Road just before 3:00 p.m.

The suspect, 25-year-old Damon Anderson, who is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, initially told 9-1-1 that the woman stabbed herself in the chest.

Anderson was seen leaving the home in a red four-door Volkswagen Jetta with dark rear-tinted windows before deputies arrived. The car had South Carolina tag TRX-805.

Deputies say Anderson, who is wanted for murder, was last known to be in the Charleston area and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5’08” and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, or know where he is, you are asked to call 843-549-2211.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.