WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Colleton County are asking for your help in identifying two people accused of burglary.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at Coastal Electric in Walterboro Tuesday night.









Deputies ask if you or someone you know has any information about the individuals seen in surveillance photos, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843549-2211.