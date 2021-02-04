Deputies searching for man who stole camper from Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are searching for a man accused of stealing a camper.

John Hoffman, 25, is wanted for two counts of grand larceny after deputies say he stole a 2001 28-foot Fleetwood camper and other items from a home last weekend.

Hoffman is described as 6’ and 190 lbs with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

His last known location was in Cottageville.

If you have any information about where he may be, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.