Deputies: Shooting leaves one dead in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Colleton County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday evening in Lodge.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Beulah Road shortly before 11:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident.

Once at the scene, deputies located an individual who suffered at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional individuals were seen running from the scene on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were provided. The investigation is open and active.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.