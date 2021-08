COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – DHEC will host a free vaccination clinic for the community in Colleton County.

The clinic will take place Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Walterboro Wildlife Center in Colleton County.

No appointments will be required for participation and they will administer the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Fore more information on this clinic and upcoming clinics, visit DHEC’s website.