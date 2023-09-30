EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A temporary swimming advisory was issued Friday for a section of beach on Edisto Island and could last for a few days, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The advisory is in place for water at Edingsville Beach near the access point on Lost Village Trail (station LC-075) in Colleton County.

State health officials said bacteria levels above state and federal standards were detected in that area of water, and swimming is not advised until levels return to normal.

The beach is not closed, and the advisory is not affecting the entire beach.

“It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within this swimming advisory area. However, it’s advised that people entering the water in this area refrain from swallowing it, and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with the water,” said health officials.

DHEC tests water quality along the oceanfront in accordance with federal and state laws. The water is tested for enterococci bacteria, which are naturally found in warm-blooded animals, including humans.

High levels of enterococci bacteria in water indicate the potential risk for other organisms that may cause disease in humans, such as gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

“This advisory only affects the area noted above. Short-term swimming advisories typically last just a few days and are lifted once follow-up water sampling shows bacteria levels have returned to normal,” officials said.

DHEC said it routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina’s beaches to monitor bacteria levels. You can visit scdhec.gov/BeachMonitoring for more information and to view recent water sampling results along the coast.