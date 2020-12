COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday confirmed that a rabid racoon was found near Jenkins Club Road and Baptist Church Branch in Cottageville.

A pet dog was exposed to the racoon, “and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.”

DHEC says that “the racoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing” on Monday and was confirmed on Tuesday.