COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months.

According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt.

The sheriff’s office has deemed his disappearance “suspicious” and is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Bodison is described as 5’8″ tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he does not have a car, does not drive, and is unable to walk long distances without assistance. He also suffers from high blood pressure and heart issues.

Officials said that Bodison has “never severed ties with his family.”

Deputies have conducted a drone, foot, financial, and cell phone search, but no record of Bodison has been found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.