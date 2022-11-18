COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Need a vacation? The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says you have a chance to win a huge prize just for donating blood.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Blood Connection will partner to host two Holiday Heroes blood drives in December.

The blood drives are scheduled for December 15 and December 29, both from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will receive a $70 e-gift card and be entered to win a five-day vacation in a beach house on the South Carolina coast.

Walk-ups are welcome, however, appointments are encouraged.

Appointments for both blood drives can be made here: (December 15, December 29).

The blood mobile will be parked at 394 Mable T. Willis Boulevard in Walterboro.