Driver airlifted to MUSC after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was airlifted to MUSC after a serious multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a witness called 911 late Sunday evening to report a four-vehicle crash on I-95 near mile marker 42.

The witness told dispatchers a dark-colored vehicle was stalled in the travel lanes and was struck by several other vehicles, causing heavy damage to three cars.

Fire-Rescue said an adult male received traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, while two other victims received minor injuries.

Firefighter-paramedics worked on the critically injured man to stabilize his injuries. He was then airlifted to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston for treatment.

The two other patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Northbound traffic was stopped for over an hour until the vehicles could be removed and the highway was reopened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

