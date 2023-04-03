WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A moped driver was hospitalized following a crash with an SUV in Walterboro on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Jeffries Boulevard and Bells Highway.

The moped driver — who was reportedly not wearing a helmet — was thrown approximately 40 feet where he hit the concrete and a metal pole and suffered “a severe head injury and other traumatic injuries,” officials said.

Several bystanders aided the injured man before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. His current condition and the condition of the SUV driver are unknown at this time.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.