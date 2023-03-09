COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorist is dead after running off the road and striking a tree Wednesday evening in Colleton County.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m., according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Bolt said the driver of a 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on Ritter Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The name of the victim will be released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

No additional details were provided. SCHP is investigating the crash.