COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early-morning crash that occurred Thursday in Colleton County.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on I-95 south outside of Jonesville.

The driver of a ’07 Chrysler sedan veered off the roadway right, overcorrected, and crossed the road on the left side where he hit several trees.

Troopers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.