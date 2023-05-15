COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after she crashed into a parked semi-trailer in the area of Ruffin last week.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened May 9 on Deliverance Road and Big Easy Drive before a 911 caller reported the collision and stated the driver was not breathing.

Fire-rescue crews arrived to find the victim suffering from cardiac arrest before removing her from the vehicle and attempting to revive her.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

She was transported to Colleton Medical Center as resuscitative efforts continued but she did not survive.

“It appeared the eastbound KIA Sorento passed a stopped vehicle in the roadway, then collided with the back of a parked flatbed trailer. The impact caused heavy damage to the Sorento,” officials said.

Officials also mention that the bright sunlight could have been a factor in the accident.