COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after she crashed into a parked semi-trailer in the area of Ruffin last week.
According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened May 9 on Deliverance Road and Big Easy Drive before a 911 caller reported the collision and stated the driver was not breathing.
Fire-rescue crews arrived to find the victim suffering from cardiac arrest before removing her from the vehicle and attempting to revive her.
She was transported to Colleton Medical Center as resuscitative efforts continued but she did not survive.
“It appeared the eastbound KIA Sorento passed a stopped vehicle in the roadway, then collided with the back of a parked flatbed trailer. The impact caused heavy damage to the Sorento,” officials said.
Officials also mention that the bright sunlight could have been a factor in the accident.