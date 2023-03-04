COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found dead in his car following a crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

According to the Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle in the woods at 1:46 p.m. on Interstate 95 near the 44-mile marker.

Upon arrival, officials located a 2007 Chrysler in the median covered with trees and vines.

Reports say the driver was trapped in the car. Responding paramedics declared him deceased.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

An investigation revealed the car veered off the right shoulder of the Interstate at a high speed, over-corrected, crossed both southbound lanes, and entered the wooded median.

The car slid sideways, began to flip over, and struck several trees.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Colleton County Corner’s Office.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.