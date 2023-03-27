COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County officials are investigating a crash that left a man was multiple traumatic injuries Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ritter Road, west of Catholic Hill.

A Dodge pickup truck was headed west on the roadway when it crossed over into an eastbound ditch and hit a large tree, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The truck received extensive damage in the crash and the driver was entrapped in the wrecked vehicle.

Crews arrived at the scene and extricated the man from the truck and treated his injuries. He was then taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The crash closed Ritter Road for several hours, officials said.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.