COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was sent to the hospital Friday following a crash on Cottageville Highway.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to Cottageville Highway near Indian Oaks Lanes just before 8:00 p.m. for a reported car crash.

Reports say a southbound Ford van carrying a trailer left the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.

CCFR believes the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially ejected from the vehicle and was trapped in the wreckage.

The driver was treated at the scene for his injuries and transported to the Trauma Center at MUSC.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.