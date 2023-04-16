COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a disabled vehicle was hit on the side of the highway Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Sudan was disabled along I-95 South when a Jeep SUV struck the Chevrolet, veered off the road, and overturned.

The crash happened at 1:34 a.m. near mile marker 45.

The driver of the Chevrolet received deadly injuries. A passenger of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

The driver and two passengers of the Jeep were not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.