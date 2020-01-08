Driver missing after truck collides with log truck, sparking fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash involving a logging truck early Tuesday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a Mack log truck and a Kenworth flatbed truck collided on Sunrise Road near Yamacraw Drive just after 7:00 a.m.

The Kenworth, which was traveling southbound, crossed the center line and sideswiped the northbound log truck causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The log drove off the roadway into a ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Fire-Rescue officials say the Kenworth caught fire after the impact. The collision, though, ruptured the fuel tanks on the truck which spread diesel fuel. The truck was also equipped with large plastic storage tanks containing an unknown substance.

Crews say the Kenworth truck and the diesel fuel became engulfed, which included the roadway, both shoulders and woods on each side from ditch to ditch.

The scene was also littered with debris from the collision.

Photos courtesy: Harold Buzzell

Officials say the driver of the Mack suffered non-life-threatening traumatic injuries, but the driver of the Kenworth was unaccounted for.

Crew members searched the woods on both sides of the crash using thermal imaging cameras in an attempt to locate the driver of the Kenworth. Once the fire was extinguished, crews searched the remainder of the cab, but the driver was not found.

There was evidence at the scene, of at least one vehicle passing the burning vehicle and the driver appears to have fled the scene, officials said.

It took fire-rescue approximately 25 minutes to contain the blaze, including the truck, woods/grass fire and burning diesel fuel.

Sunrise Road was blocked for several hours while the SC Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the accident or the whereabouts of the Kenworth’s driver is urged to contact the SC Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1580.