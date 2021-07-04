Driver strikes a ditch, dies after fatal accident in Colleton County Sunday morning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An early Sunday morning collision on U.S. 15 in Colleton County leaves a driver dead after striking a ditch near Timberwood Road, officials say.

The driver was operating a 2008 Pontiac G6, driving north on U.S. 15 before running into a ditch.

The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole.

Officials say that the driver was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead on the scene.

For any information on the deceased, contact the Colleton County Coroner’s office at (843) 549-7852.

