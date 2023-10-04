COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered multiple traumatic injuries Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree.

It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. while traveling south on Cane Branch Road.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man’s car failed to negotiate a curve, entered a northbound ditch, and overcorrected. The car then crossed both lanes of Cane Branch Road where it ran into a southbound ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was initially treated at the scene before being taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.