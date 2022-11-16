WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A pickup truck driver was transported Monday after running into a guardrail in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. to the area of Sweat Street near North Jefferies Boulevard.

Crews said a Ford pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a guard rail along Sweat Street, before running off the road, overcorrecting and flipping “several times” and landing on its roof in a swamp.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The driver was trapped in the crash before rescue crews stabilized the overturned truck and extricated him.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Colleton County Medical Center.

Sweat Street traffic was snarled for over an hour.

Walterboro Police are investigating.