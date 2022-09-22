COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home located near the Edisto River was destroyed during a fire Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County.

The fire happened along the 3700 block of Cannon Road just before 5:00 p.m.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing the building on fire through the woods. It was located about 150 feet off the roadway behind heavy brush and woods.

Crews arrived to find the single-story wood frame home fully engulfed. Fire Rescue officials said the roof and walls on one side had already collapsed.

“Firefighters had problems accessing the property but located a small path through the woods. They extended a 3-inch supply line down the path and then connected smaller hand lines to reach the fire,” officials said.

Fire Rescue crews were on the scene for three hours.

The fire destroyed the home. The cause is under investigation.