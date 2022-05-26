WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A weak tornado was reported in Walterboro early Thursday morning.

Storm Team 2 VIPIR Radar revealed a small but strong storm cell move across Walterboro with weak rotation around 7:15 a.m.

“One of the small-scale cells we predicted last night showed weak rotation as it moved from the south to the north through Walterboro,” said Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence.

Surveillance video that was shared with News 2 shows the weak tornado crossing a roadway before disappearing. Unfortunately, we are unable to share that video publicly due to privacy concerns.

The National Weather Service, which typically surveys storm damage before classifying a tornado, said that based on photos and videos they received from the public and environmental damage, they can confirm from rotation on the radar that an EF-0 tornado did touch down Thursday morning.

“No one was injured and no damage was caused to any structures, but a message released by the National Weather Service detailed that this weak tornado knocked down several pine trees near a residence on Ritter Road,” said Lawrence.

The storm cell was very isolated as it moved through Colleton County.