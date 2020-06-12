Elderly man critically injured in hit-and-run collision near Smoaks on Wednesday

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCBD) – A 71-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a car Wednesday morning.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including head and facial injuries, after being struck in a hit-and-run on Sizemore Road near Smoaks.

Fire-Rescue crews said the accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. but believe the man may have been in a ditch for some time before he was found.

The man was treated at the scene before a medical helicopter transported him to the trauma center at a local hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact SCHP or the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

