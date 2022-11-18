COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway/SC-64.

Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway, crossing into a ditch before hitting two culverts and several trees.

The vehicle was heavily damaged with a female driver trapped in the wreck.

“Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find the woman had received multiple traumatic injuries and had no signs of life,” officials said.

Fire-rescue crews extricated the deceased woman from the vehicle before she was transported to the coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.