COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials say an electrical problem led to a house fire in Colleton County on Sunday afternoon.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a home off Mount Carmel Road after the homeowner discovered smoke coming from the roof.

Light smoke was seen coming from a doublewide mobile home when firefighters arrived. They deployed several handlines to the residence and began pulling the ceiling of one room to reach the fire.

“Crews found electrical wiring in the attic space had burned and spread to nearby roof joists,” said Fire Rescue officials. “The fire was contained to the area of origin and all personal belongings were saved.”

No injuries were reported.