Face coverings required on all Colleton County School District properties

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Face masks are required on all Colleton County School District Properties.

The Colleton County School District’s Board of Trustees voted to approve a temporary policy that mandates the wearing of face coverings during a special board meeting this week.

The district’s policy states that masks must be appropriate for school. Students and staff who do not follow the policy will face disciplinary action.

Homemade, reusable, or disposable face coverings can be worn by students and staff. Face shields worn by themselves are not considered acceptable face coverings, but face shields can be worn in tandem with another face covering.

The district said face coverings cannot display emblems related to alcohol, illegal or abusive substances, gangs, violence, sex, or obscenities.

Any face-covering considered inappropriate to a school setting and/or a disruption to the educational process by district administration will not be allowed.

According to the policy which was approved on Tuesday, face coverings may not have to be worn in certain circumstances, like during mealtimes, outdoor recess where students can maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, during administration of medication or medical treatment, or in areas where social distancing guidelines can be met as determined by district staff.

You can read the full policy by clicking here.