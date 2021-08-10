Face masks will be required on Colleton County school buses and in district healthcare areas

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff members will be required to wear face masks on Colleton County school buses and in district health care areas when classes return next week.

The Colleton County School Board voted to update the district’s ‘Temporary Police ADD’ for protective face coverings during a special board meeting on Tuesday.

Students and staff members can choose to voluntarily wear a mask on district properties. However, they will be required to wear masks while on the school bus or in district health care areas like school health rooms and athletic trainer offices.

A spokesman for the Colleton County School District, Sean Gruber, said the decision was made based on recommendations released by the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Students in Colleton County will return to class on Monday, August 16th.