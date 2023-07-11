WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A family claims their dog, Yogi, was struck by a U.S. postal worker’s truck while traveling on their Colleton County property Monday. They now want the United States Postal Service to help pay for the dog’s surgery.

“Well, I get a call from my wife at three thirty that the post office lady ran over my dog,” said Rodney Gouge.

Gouge said they checked the security video at their house and saw the postal service carrier truck run Yogi over and said he can understand accidentally hitting the dog, but just wishes the worker would have stopped to let them know.

“He’s part of my family, and it would’ve been different had the driver stopped and got out and checked on him, and say I accidentally run over your dog,” said Gouge.

Gouge believes the driver must have seen Yogi, since you can see the truck move some as it hit the dog.

“He’s going to have to go to a surgeon and have an operation or have his leg amputated,” said Gouge.

He said he doesn’t have the money to pay for that. He wants the postal service to pay that.

News 2 reached out to the US Postal Service. They tell us they are reviewing the video and looking into the matter.

“Who has $4,500-$7,500 at their disposal to have a dog, their family pet, operated on. I don’t have that,” he said.

